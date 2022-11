GM cancelará garantías de quienes revendan modelos a precios más altos

🚨 GM apparently sending out emails to dealers about Corvette Z06s , Hummer EV and Escalade-Vs to help cull flipping.



The gist is that certain warranties of the car will NOT be transferrable if the vehicle is resold within the first 12 months of ownership. Now that's 🔥🔥🔥🔥! pic.twitter.com/6svDpVHgyw