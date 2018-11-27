Primeras reacciones de Aquaman la catalogan como la mejor película de DC

Código Espagueti

La prensa especializada de Estados Unidos ya vio Aquaman, la nueva película del Universo DC, y ya han comenzado a dar sus primeras impresiones de la película. La mayoría son muy positivas, tanto que han llegado a catalogarla como la mejor de este universo cinematográfico, más que Wonder Woman, hasta el punto a decir que es de las mejores del género.

Uno de los comentarios más entusiastas son los del editor de Fandando, Erik Davis, quien a través de su cuenta de Twitter escribió que “es la película DC más ambiciosa a la fecha” y afirmó que Aquaman es “un gran y desenredado espectáculo visual que es hermoso, alocado y repleto de acción increíble. Es muy divertido de ver. James Wan, en mi opinión, es la verdadera estrella, él eleva el material, lo hace entretenido y lo conquista”.

#Aquaman is the most ambitious DC movie to date — a big, sprawling visual spectacle that is gorgeous, crazy, stuffed with terrific action, and a lot of fun to watch. James Wan, in my opinion, is the true star – he elevates the material, makes it entertaining and conquers it. pic.twitter.com/gDFjiAWICA — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 26, 2018

#Aquaman is great. James Wan made a really unique super hero origin film, often crossing into fantasy-epic territory, but grounded in family and discovery. The world is visually incredible. Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry is a total bad-ass. @yahya and @patrickwilson73 stand out! pic.twitter.com/2IvDCEq7VU — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) November 26, 2018

🔱 #Aquaman is better than expected. Feels like a Marvel phase one movie, in a good way. It’s at its best when it’s having fun and not taking itself too seriously. Black Manta is great villain that comic book fans will love. Some truly spectacular one shots and good action. pic.twitter.com/aTnc1QWk66 — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 26, 2018

Aquaman is a big, fun, wild ride. It’s unabashedly melodramatic and over the top with the largest, most ambitious sense of scale imaginable. Parts of it are kind of bad but they are not the majority and, oddly, still fit in with the cartoony tone. 2nd best DCU movie. YEEEAAHH! pic.twitter.com/3GLlK3uQJ3 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 26, 2018

#Aquaman is AWESOME & absolutely delivers! Not only is @prideofgyypsies the King of Atlantis, but also the newly crowned King of the DCEU! 🔱👑 I can't wait to see it again! pic.twitter.com/boVAKdcNIA — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) November 26, 2018

Los comentarios siguen y siguen por el mismo camino. Parece que por fin DC ha encontrado por el cual deben ir sus películas.

Aquaman llegará a los cines de todo el mundo el próximo 21 de diciembre, la cinta contará con las actuaciones de Jason Momoa como Aquaman, Amber Heard como Mera, Patrick Wilson como Ocean Master, Willem Dafoe como Vulko, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II como Black Manta, Temuera Morrison como Thomas Curry y Dolph Lundgren, sí, el mismísimo Ivan Drago, como Nereus.