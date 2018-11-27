Primeras reacciones de Aquaman la catalogan como la mejor película de DC
Primeras reacciones de Aquaman la catalogan como la mejor película de DC

La prensa especializada de Estados Unidos ya vio Aquaman, la nueva película del Universo DC, y ya han comenzado a dar sus primeras impresiones de la película. La mayoría son muy positivas, tanto que han llegado a catalogarla como la mejor de este universo cinematográfico, más que Wonder Woman, hasta el punto a decir que es de las mejores del género.

Uno de los comentarios más entusiastas son los del editor de Fandando, Erik Davis, quien a través de su cuenta de Twitter escribió que “es la película DC más ambiciosa a la fecha” y afirmó que Aquaman es “un gran y desenredado espectáculo visual que es hermoso, alocado y repleto de acción increíble. Es muy divertido de ver. James Wan, en mi opinión, es la verdadera estrella, él eleva el material, lo hace entretenido y lo conquista”.

Los comentarios siguen y siguen por el mismo camino. Parece que por fin DC ha encontrado por el cual deben ir sus películas.

Aquaman llegará a los cines de todo el mundo el próximo 21 de diciembre, la cinta contará con las actuaciones de Jason Momoa como Aquaman, Amber Heard como Mera, Patrick Wilson como Ocean Master, Willem Dafoe como Vulko, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II como Black Manta, Temuera Morrison como Thomas Curry y Dolph Lundgren, sí, el mismísimo Ivan Drago, como Nereus.

 