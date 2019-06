Conoce a la nueva estrella del box, Andy Ruiz

View this post on Instagram

Who would of guessed this fat kid coming from a small lil town would do something in his life hahahaha all i can say is dream big work hard never give up and never listen to anyone that puts u down and believe in yourself and in GOD everything is possible trust me i thank God for everything he did for me and my family DREAM BIG BABY 🙏🙏🙏😇😇😇👊👊👊🥊🥊🥊👍👍👍💪💪💪😉😉😉🤗🤗🤗😇😇🙏