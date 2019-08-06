Checa aquí las novedades de Netflix para todo agosto

FayerWayer

Ciudad de México.-Algunas de las despedidas famosas en el catálogo de Netflix en Estados Unidos son The Office y Friends. Por suerte, de momento las dos series seguirán disponibles en América Latina (… por ahora). Aunque sí hay más contenido que se irá para siempre para abrirle espacio a lo nuevo que llega. Por ahora hablamos sólo de contenido de terceros: ningún título original se despide. Así la lista:

01 agosto

Mark and Rusell’s Wild Ride

Unbranded

For the love of a man

AWAKE, A dream from standing rock

Do you even know who i am?

Laggies

Amu

Death of gentleman

La tete haute

Bleach

Great interior design challenge

Legion

Love, Rosie

Need for speed

Free Birds

WALL – E

The Help

Don’t trust in the B*** in apartament 23

Touch

The truth about Emanuel

Spy kids 3: Game over

A walk among the Tombstones

Derren brown: the great art robbery

The only way is essex

Derren Brown: apocalypse and fear

Spy Kids 2: the island of lost dreams

Remember sunday

The 5th wave

Risen

The Undateables

Iron Man and Captain america : heroes united

Cash cab

Derren Brown: infamous

Spy Kids

Sex tape

The lady in the van

02 agosto

Dora la exploradora

Bubble guppies

Paw Patrol

Bob esponja

Sam & Cat

Victorious

Teenage mutants ninja turtles

Avatar: the last airbender

07 agosto

Ray Donovan

15 agosto

Panamy circo

¿Alguna sorpresa?