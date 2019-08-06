Checa aquí las novedades de Netflix para todo agosto

FayerWayer
Ciudad de México.-Algunas de las despedidas famosas en el catálogo de Netflix en Estados Unidos son The Office y Friends. Por suerte, de momento las dos series seguirán disponibles en América Latina (… por ahora). Aunque sí hay más contenido que se irá para siempre para abrirle espacio a lo nuevo que llega. Por ahora hablamos sólo de contenido de terceros: ningún título original se despide. Así la lista:
01 agosto
Mark and Rusell’s Wild Ride
Unbranded
For the love of a man
AWAKE, A dream from standing rock
Do you even know who i am?
Laggies
Amu
Death of gentleman
La tete haute
Bleach
Great interior design challenge
Legion
Love, Rosie
Need for speed
Free Birds
WALL – E
The Help
Don’t trust in the B*** in apartament 23
Touch
The truth about Emanuel
Spy kids 3: Game over
A walk among the Tombstones
Derren brown: the great art robbery
The only way is essex
Derren Brown: apocalypse and fear
Spy Kids 2: the island of lost dreams
Remember sunday
The 5th wave
Risen
The Undateables
Iron Man and Captain america : heroes united
Cash cab
Derren Brown: infamous
Spy Kids
Sex tape
The lady in the van
02 agosto
Dora la exploradora
Bubble guppies
Paw Patrol
Bob esponja
Sam & Cat
Victorious
Teenage mutants ninja turtles
Avatar: the last airbender
07 agosto
Ray Donovan
15 agosto
Panamy circo
¿Alguna sorpresa?
