100 frases son suficientes para hablar en Inglés

Ciudad de México.- Puede que sea difícil de aceptar y cause cierto pesar, pero el inglés es el idioma que domina el mundo y está camino a convertirse en la lengua comodín por excelencia, el común entre personas que no tienen ninguna otra afinidad más que expresarse en el idioma que el Imperio Británico expandió por todo el globo.Dominar la lengua de Shakespeare y Poe a un nivel nativo no es una empresa fácil; sin embargo, no hace falta ser un experto para lograr una comunicación fluida y eficiente con las personas anglófonas o moverse sin dificultades en los países que adoptaron al inglés como su primera lengua. La influencia anglosajona en la cultura, especialmente en la música y el cine, ayuda a mantener presentes ciertas frases que aplicadas de forma correcta, pueden ser la base para expresarse con claridad en el idioma que toma la mayoría de sus palabras de voces latinas, germánicas y francesas.Estas son 100 frases comunes que resultan suficientes para iniciar una conversación, connotar interés, utilizar en un restaurante o en el transporte público, recursos para charlar frente a un grupo o preguntas básicas de cortesía para hablar de forma fluida en el idioma de Hemingway y Dickens: 1.“Hi. Is this seat taken?” –¿Está ocupado este asiento?

2. “Are you from this area” – ¿Eres de por aquí? 3. “So, what do you do for a living?”– ¿Y en qué trabajas? 4. “What brings you here today?”– ¿Qué te trae por aquí hoy? 5. “Do you come here a lot?”– ¿Vienes con frecuencia aquí? 6. “Excuse me, where’s the toilet?” – ¿Dónde está el baño? 7. “I don’t know. What do you think?”– No sé ¿Tú qué piensas? 8. “Has that been your experience too?”– ¿También has experimentado eso? 9. “Has that ever happened to you?”– ¿Alguna vez te ha pasado eso? 10. “Why do you think that is the case?”– ¿Tú piensas que es así?

11. “Is that a good thing or a bad thing?”– ¿Es eso algo bueno o malo? 12, “That reminds me …”– Eso me recuerda… 13. “Oh hey! Did you hear that?…”– Escuchaste que… 14.“Not to go off topic, but I recently heard that…” – No es por salirme del tema, pero hace poco escuché que… 15. “I’m not keeping you from something, am I?” – No te estoy quitando el tiempo, ¿o sí?16. “Sorry for taking up so much of your time. Do you need to take off?” – Disculpa por quitarte tanto tiempo. ¿Necesitas irte ya? 17. “I just realized you’re probably in the middle of something. Do you have time to chat?” – Me acabo de dar cuenta que a lo mejor estás a la mitad de algo. ¿Tienes tiempo para hablar? 18. “Let me know if you need to get going. I don’t want to take up all your time” –Hazme saber si debes irte, no quiero quitarte todo tu tiempo.19. “Let me give you my e-mail address. If you’re ever in the area again it’d be great to meet up.” – Permíteme darte mi dirección de e-mail. Si vuelves a estar por aquí de nuevo, sería genial volvernos a encontrar. 20. “Feel free to call me if you want to hang out. Here, I’ll give you my number. – Siéntete libre de llamarme si quieres reunirte conmigo de nuevo. Mira, te daré mi número.

21. “I really enjoyed our chat. Thanks so much.” – Disfruté mucho de esta charla. Muchas gracias. 22. “It was really nice meeting you” – Fue muy agradable conocerte 23. “Thanks for the suggestion” – Gracias por la sugerencia. 24. “I appreciate the information” – Aprecio la información. 25. “Thank you. That was really helpful” – Gracias. Eso fue muy útil. 26. “That’s pretty common. I heard that a lot of people had the same experience” – Eso es muy común. Escuché que muchas personas han tenido la misma experiencia 27. “Has anyone ever…?” – ¿Alguno de ustedes ha…? 28“. How many of you think that …?” – ¿Cuántos de ustedes piensan que…? 29. “Do a lot of you … ?” – ¿Acaso muchos de ustedes…? 30. “Which one of you…?” – ¿Quiénes de ustedes…?

31. “Hey, I better get going! I have a long day tomorrow” –¡Hey, mejor me voy! Mañana tengo un día largo. 32. “Oh man, it’s getting late. I better head out” – Vaya, se está haciendo tarde. Mejor me voy. 33. “Do you have a recommendation on any good dishes?” – ¿Acaso recomiendas algún buen platillo? 34. “What would you recommend for someone who hasn’t eaten here before?” –¿Qué recomendarías para alguien que no ha comido nada aquí antes?35. “What is the best drink here?” – ¿Cuál es la mejor bebida aquí?36. “How long have you lived here?” – ¿Cuánto tiempo has vivido aquí? 37. “What is your favourite thing about this house?” – ¿Qué es tu cosa favorita sobre esta casa? 38. “How many people live here?” – ¿Cuántas personas viven aquí? 39. “How many rooms does this house have?” – ¿Cuántas habitaciones tiene este cuarto? 40. “How far away is the supermarket?” – ¿Qué tan lejos está el supermercado?

41. “Thank you for having me over!” – ¡Gracias por tenerme aquí! 42. “Thanks for inviting me to your home” – Gracias por invitarme a tu casa. 43. “I had a wonderful time” – La pasé muy bien.44. “Can you recommend a good restaurant around here?” – ¿Puedes recomendar un buen restaurante cerca de aquí? 45. How long before the flight must I check in? – ¿Cuánto tiempo antes del vuelo debo registrarme en el aeropuerto?46. “Is there a place to charge a phone nearby?” – ¿Hay algún lugar aquí cerca para cargar un teléfono? 47. “So, where are you headed today?” – ¿Y, para dónde te diriges hoy? 48. “Do you know what time we arrive at the destination?” – ¿Sabes a qué hora llegaremos al destino? 49. “Have they announced the boarding time for this flight?” – ¿Ya han anunciado el tiempo de abordaje para este vuelo? 50. “Is there a place to charge a phone nearby?” – ¿Hay algún lugar aquí cerca para cargar un teléfono?

51. “So, where are you headed today?” – ¿Y, para dónde te diriges hoy? 52. “Do you know what time we arrive at the destination?” – ¿Sabes a qué hora llegaremos al destino?53. “Can you recommend any good restaurants or sights in New York?” – ¿Puedes recomendar restaurantes o atracciones buenas en Nueva York? 54. “How did you come to work here?” – ¿Cómo terminaste trabajando aquí? 55. “What is your favourite place to eat lunch near the office?” – ¿Cuál es tu lugar favorito para almorzar cerca de la oficina? 56. “What do you enjoy most about your job?” – ¿Qué es lo que más disfrutas de tu trabajo? 57. “What is your eventual career plan?” – ¿Cual es tu plan futuro para tu carrera? 58. “What do you think is the most important thing to succeed in this company?” –¿Qué es lo que piensas que es lo más importante para tener éxito en esta compañía? 59. “How long have you been a student here?” – ¿Por cuánto tiempo has sido estudiante aquí? 60. “What are you studying?” – ¿Qué estás estudiando?

61. “What do you recommend to eat on campus?” – ¿Qué recomiendas comer en el campus?62. “Do you know a good, quiet place to study?” – ¿Conoces algún lugar bueno y silencioso para estudiar? 63. “What do you plan to do when you finish your studies?” – ¿Qué planeas hacer cuando termines tus estudios?64. “When is your birthday?” – ¿Cuándo cumples años?65. “I have a reservation” – Tengo una reservación. 66. “I would like a room for the night”- Quisiera una habitación para la noche. 67. “Are there any rooms available?” – ¿Hay habitaciones disponibles?68. “That’s a bit more than I wanted to pay” – Eso es un poco más de lo que me esperaba pagar 69.“Would you like a single or double room?” – ¿Le gustaría una habitación individual o doble? 70. “Does the room have a private bath?” – ¿La habitación tiene un baño privado?

71. “Can you show me on the map?” – ¿Me lo muestra en el mapa? 72. “Excuse me, can you tell me how to get to Main street, please?” – Disculpe, ¿Puede decirme cómo llegar a la calle principal, por favor? 73. “Which way is the museum from here?” – ¿Cuál es el camino al museo desde aquí? 74. “How much is the room?” – ¿Cuánto cuesta la habitación? 75. “Could you speak louder please?” – ¿Podría hablar más fuerte por favor? 76. “Could you speak more slowly please?” – ¿Podría hablar más lento por favor? 77. “Where is the nearest bank?” – ¿Dónde queda el banco más cercano? 78. “Where can I find an ATM?” – ¿Dónde puedo encontrar un cajero electrónico? 79. “Can I cash these traveler’s checks here?” – ¿Puedo cobrar aquí estos cheques de viajero? 80. “I would like to open up a current account” – Quisiera abrir una cuenta corriente.

81. “Where is the ticket–office?” – ¿Dónde está la taquilla? 82. “Are there any seats left?” – ¿Quedan asientos? 83. “I want two tickets please” – Quiero dos boletos, por favor 84. “Do we have to wait in line to buy the tickets?”– ¿Tenemos que hacer fila para comprar los boletos?85. “What time does the film (show) starts?” – ¿A qué hora comienza la película (el espectáculo)?86. “How late are you open?” – ¿Hasta qué hora tienes abierto? 87. “Where are the fitting rooms?” – ¿Dónde están los probadores? 88. “Give me your phone number, just in case there is a problem” – Dame tu número de teléfono, por si acaso hay un problema. 88. “May I get your name, please?” – ¿Podría darme su nombre, por favor? 89.“I’m sorry, I can’t hear you very well. Could you speak up a little, please?” – Lo siento, no le oigo bien. ¿Podría hablar más fuerte, por favor? 90. “I’m calling to ask about…” – Llamo referente a…

